Nintendo taps Super Bowl to drum up Switch hype

Sarah Tew/CNET

The big game represents a big opportunity for Nintendo to get its upcoming Switch video game console in front of millions of eyeballs.

The Japanese video game maker said on Wednesday that it will run a 30-second commercial during Sunday's Super Bowl. The spot -- as well as a 90-second extended take -- can already been seen on YouTube.

It's the first time Nintendo has run an ad during the Super Bowl, the most high-profile television event of the year that typically draws big advertisers like Budweiser and Coke. A number of tech companies -- including BlackBerry, Hulu, Samsung and Apple have selectively used the game to propel their fortunes.

The commercial will feature The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and features a new song from band Imagine Dragons called "Believer."

The Nintendo Switch a number of launch titles hit stores on March 3.