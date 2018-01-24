Nicolas Cage: 'I hate social media'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Does anyone like social media anymore?

Former Facebook President Sean Parker is worried about what social media does to children's brains. Apple CEO Tim Cook won't let his tween nephew near it.

And now there's an even more frightening opponent of Facebook and its ilk: Nicolas Cage.

The versatile, sometimes volatile star of movies as diverse as "Moonstruck" 'Leaving Las Vegas" and, um, "National Treasure" expressed his extreme feelings toward social media to MarketWatch at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Wednesday.

"I hate social media," he began.

What more is there to say after that? Well, perhaps a little more depth as to why his feelings are so extreme, perhaps?

"I'm from another time. I'm kicking and screaming. I don't have Twitter, Facebook or Instagram," he reportedly said.

Oh, but can it be just a generational thing? The president is in his seventies and he adores Twitter.

Cage, though, is prone to greater subtlety.

"I wanna maintain whatever golden age, mysterious aura I can keep because I don't want to be a part of that club," he said, according to MarketWatch.

How's that for understanding your own brand? For some stars, social media represents the absolute antithesis of their ethos.

Cage has been through so many shifts of character and nuance. He steals into a movie and you can't be sure what sort of character he'll be playing. Then he disappears again. Why would he want you to know what he's thinking and feeling every day?

Then again, he does have a reputation for the occasional amble on the wild side. "Can you imagine me after two bottles of wine with a Twitter account?" he told MarketWatch.

Ah, so it's about personal discipline, too. He doesn't want to be caught in some maelstrom caused by a drunken, tweeted observation about, say, net neutrality.

He seemed, though, to reflect our times all too well when he added: "Everything is a tweet now. It's disappointing, especially for someone like me. I wanna meet people, I want to have a conversation."

Stars aren't known for wanting to chat too often with ordinary people. Even those who are on Twitter don't always write their own tweets to the masses, leaving that onerous task to publicists.

Cage just wants to talk one-on-one. DM me, Nic, and we can chat.

