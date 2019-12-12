Nick Fury can tell your kids to go to bed thanks to Alexa's new Samuel L. Jackson voice

Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNET

Alexa's Samuel L. Jackson skill is now live, with the voice available for purchase on Amazon. It costs $0.99 to download the voice, which you can address as simply "Sam" when asking for information.

To download the skill, say "Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson." You'll then get to choose whether he uses explicit language while serving as you voice assistant on Amazon products like the Echo.

You can even get to know the actor better once you've got his voice -- ask him where he's from, what it was like making Star Wars, how he got the part of Nick Fury in Avengers, his favorite drink and ask him to tell you a joke.

He can set alarms and timers, play music, tell your kids to go to bed, answer math questions and tell you the news, but he can't help with shopping, lists, reminders or other skills, Amazon says.