CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Netflix's The Witcher final trailer Watch The Game Awards 2019 Stop robocalls Watch the Geminid meteor shower peak Mac Pro Best phones of 2019

Nick Fury can tell your kids to go to bed thanks to Alexa's new Samuel L. Jackson voice

For just 99 cents, he'll be answering all your questions.

Samuel L Jackson Amazon Alexa

Ask the Mace Windu actor what his favorite drink is.

 Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNET

Alexa's Samuel L. Jackson skill is now live, with the voice available for purchase on Amazon. It costs $0.99 to download the voice, which you can address as simply "Sam" when asking for information. 

To download the skill, say "Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson." You'll then get to choose whether he uses explicit language while serving as you voice assistant on Amazon products like the Echo.

You can even get to know the actor better once you've got his voice -- ask him where he's from, what it was like making Star Wars, how he got the part of Nick Fury in Avengers, his favorite drink and ask him to tell you a joke.

He can set alarms and timers, play music, tell your kids to go to bed, answer math questions and tell you the news, but he can't help with shopping, lists, reminders or other skills, Amazon says.

Read more

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better
7:41