Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals revealed

Newegg has joined the Black Friday fray. And it's going deep into some of the nerdiest corners of holiday shopping.

Sure, there's a wide array of discounts on Black Friday staples like TVs, smart home gear and home audio components. But Newegg wants to show off its sophisticated side this year, and is offering $10 off of a $50 Lord & Taylor gift card (starting Nov. 23).

Newegg and Lord & Taylor -- the authoritative Black Friday one-stop shopping source for when you need the perfect overclockable GPU to go with that scarf.

But let's stay on target. Newegg's bread and butter is computer stuff: Gaming rigs, motherboards, a la carte processors, hard drives and other components. While other retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy and Staples are all offering up a handful of gaming desktops and laptops this year, none can match the breadth and depth of Newegg in those categories. And it's also got everything from niche brand systems to thermal desktop cases and all sorts of other gaming accessories.

Newegg is online only -- it has no retail locations -- and a number of these deals are already live. In fact, some end in the next few days.

Many of the promotions don't start until Nov. 20 however, while others begin on Black Friday itself, Nov. 23. We've included information about start and end dates, where available.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Acer Aspire 5 with Nvidia GeForce MX150 and Intel Core i5 for $500 ($200 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Newegg has loaded up this Acer laptop with a remarkable collection of components. We loved a nearly identical version at $600. And for $100 less, Newegg is offering it with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This system is currently available for $530. The price drops to $500 starting Nov. 20. $500.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $100 ($50 off) The stuff that Black Friday is made of -- a 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology for $100. You'll need to enter promo code BFAD100 to get the discount. Deal available starting Nov. 23. $100.00 at Newegg

Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off) This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU. $250.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 ($70 off) This Nest thermostat is popping up in a lot of Black Friday sales. With support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, it delivers impressive performance and ease of use. And discounted to $179, the Nest is a superior value to any competitor. Newegg's discount starts on Nov. 21, which is sooner than many other stores'. $179.00 at Newegg Read the CNET review

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.