New Google Pixelbook devices reportedly in the works

Looks like Google's Pixelbook and Pixel Slate might be getting a new coworker.

At the company's Cloud Next 2019 conference Tuesday, Pixelbook Group Lead Product Manager Steve Jacobs discussed a device coming "down the road" for users to be "be productive on-the-go," according to 9to5Google. The new hardware was mentioned as part of a session called "The Premium, Versatile, & Secure: Introducing Google Hardware for Business" following a recap of the workplaces being addressed by the company's current Chrome OS devices.

Google did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment, however the search giant confirmed to The Verge that its hardware division does have devices in the works. The Pixelbook and Pixel Slate are both premium 12.3-inch two-in-one devices running on Google's Chrome OS -- a category known more for its simple low-cost laptops being gobbled up by school districts.

Talk of new Pixelbook hardware comes as a bit of a surprise. In March, Google reportedly cut back its roadmap and staff for the internal hardware division responsible for the Pixelbook and Slate, according to Business Insider.