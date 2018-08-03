Netgear spins its Arlo smart home security brand off as a public company

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Arlo became a public company today, trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "ARLO."

The San Jose, California-based smart home company announced it sold about 10.2 million shares at $16 per share in Arlo's initial public offering (IPO). Arlo had a targeted price range of $18 to $20 per share.

Previously Netgear's smart home security brand, Arlo products include a variety of battery-powered Wi-Fi indoor and outdoor cameras -- the Arlo, the Arlo Pro and the Arlo Pro 2. The brand also offers a battery-powered outdoor LTE camera called the Arlo Go, as well as two indoor cams, the Arlo Q and the Arlo Q Plus.

Netgear, a manufacturer of consumer networking equipment, announced plans to turn Arlo into a separate company back in February 2018.