Netflix Tudum fan event: Expect first looks at Cowboy Bebop and lots of other shows, movies

Netflix

Netflix's Tudum, an online "fan event" set for Sept. 25, is teasing some of the nuggets it'll drop during its three-hour broadcast, including a first look at Cowboy Bebop, footage of the next (and final) season of Ozark and more peeks at action-comedy Red Notice, according to a new trailer. The latest Tudum trailer also suggests the event may give a release date for the second seasons of Bridgerton and/or Emily in Paris, and it also shows Elliot Page will be repping Umbrella Academy, his first major on-screen role shot after he publicly announced being trans.

Tudum, named after the drumbeat at the start of Netflix's audio logo, will hype more than 70 Netflix titles, including series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard. Netflix said to expect Tudum to include news breaks, first-look clips, new trailers, interactive panels and conversations with stars and creators.

Here's everything to know about Netflix's new spin on hyping its originals, including how to watch.

When is Neftix's Tudum fan event?

Tudum will be a three-hour online stream Sept. 25 starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.

Earlier that day, Netflix will have a separate online fan event, which it's calling a preshow, focused on Korean, Indian and anime titles, starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

How do I watch Tudum?

Netflix will stream Tudum free simultaneously across most of its major social-media channels and accounts, including its main YouTube channel, as well as its Twitter, Twitch and Facebook pages. (Ironically, though, you can't watch the event on Netflix itself).

Tudum will also be streaming on many of Netflix's localized YouTube channels, in a number of different languages (all listed and linked to near the bottom of the event's tudum.com website).

What's expected during the event?

Netflix, the world's biggest streaming service of its kind with 209 million subscribers, has never held this Tudum fan event before, so there's no precedent for what to expect. Generally, Netflix has said "fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars."

But Netflix has experimented with other online fan events during the pandemic, including its own Geeked Week riff on a virtual Comic Con-style event over the course of five days in June.

The three-hour Tudum event, though, seems like it'll more closely resemble the kind of rapid-fire presentations Disney would hold at its D23 fan expo. Netflix's Tudum appears to be crossing all genres, turning this fan event into a really, really big tent.

What shows and movies will be 'on stage' during Tudum?

Netflix provided the following lineup of titles expected to participate in Tudum, in alphabetical order:

Aggretsuko

A Whisker Away

A Través de mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire



De Volta Aos 15

Don't Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor Is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa de Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name

New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

What stars are showing up for Tudum?

Netflix's list of celebrities and creators set to participate in Tudum includes (but isn't limited to):

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Joe Keery

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Gaten Matarazzo

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Morte

Elliot Page

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

William Zabka