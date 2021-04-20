Netflix subscriber growth slows, with more sluggishness on the way

Netflix

Netflix's subscriber growth cooled in the early months of this year, with more slowing to come, an unwelcome surprise to investors who had been buoyed by the company's milestone accomplishment of surpassing 200 million global members at the end of last year.

Netflix said subscribers increased by 4 million to 207.6 million total in January through March, according to its Tuesday report for first-quarter results. That falls short of Netflix's January guidance to add 6 million new members. Analysts on average had expected about 6.3 million member additions, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company also predicted that the second quarter would see only 1 million more new subscribers. That's below analysts' consensus estimate for 4.8 million more subscribers in the period.

Netflix's share price tumbled 12% to $67.97 in recent after-hours trading.

Netflix, with its eye-popping size of its original-programming pipeline and its stream-at-home model, was ideally positioned to keep serving up new shows and movies to people stuck at home and desperate for entertainment in the pandemic. But Netflix has warned that some of the surges in its membership may have been pulling forward demand, essentially reeling in subscribers earlier than would they would have joined otherwise. That sets up the possibility of dry spells down the line.

