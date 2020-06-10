CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix showcases movies and series on the black experience

The featured content includes Malcom X and Dear White People.

Netflix is putting a spotlight on some of its movies, documentaries and TV shows about racism. 

 Screenshot/CNET

Netflix is showcasing TV shows, movies and documentaries addressing racial justice and blackness, the company said in a tweet Wednesday.

"With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time -- we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the black experience," the company said, also noting that when users log in, they'll see a curated list that "only begin[s] to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and blackness in America." 

Among the titles featured are Moonlight, 13th, Becoming, Malcom X and Dear White People.

