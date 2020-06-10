Netflix showcases movies and series on the black experience

Screenshot/CNET

Netflix is showcasing TV shows, movies and documentaries addressing racial justice and blackness, the company said in a tweet Wednesday.

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

"With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time -- we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the black experience," the company said, also noting that when users log in, they'll see a curated list that "only begin[s] to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and blackness in America."

Among the titles featured are Moonlight, 13th, Becoming, Malcom X and Dear White People.