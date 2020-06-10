Netflix is showcasing TV shows, movies and documentaries addressing racial justice and blackness, the company said in a tweet Wednesday.
"With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time -- we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the black experience," the company said, also noting that when users log in, they'll see a curated list that "only begin[s] to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and blackness in America."
Among the titles featured are Moonlight, 13th, Becoming, Malcom X and Dear White People.
Discuss: Netflix showcases movies and series on the black experience
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.