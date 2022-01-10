Netflix's epic Kanye West film trilogy has an equally epic release plan

Getty Images

Netflix's coming trilogy of Kanye West documentary films -- a series called Jeen-yuhs that recorded West, with his permission, for more than 20 years and was bought by Netflix for a reported $30 million -- will be released globally by Netflix over the course of three weeks starting Feb. 16. But fans who want to watch it even earlier have two different opportunities before that.

Netflix has experimented with various release tempos for different film projects over the years. Its teen-horror trilogy Fear Street, for example, also landed on Netflix weekly over three weeks last summer. While Netflix has never relied on box-office success as a meaningful part of its business, its decisions to release some films first in theaters and, especially, drop installments weekly are two of its gambits that may extend the hype cycle for its movies.

The first chance to watch Jeen-yuhs will be its premiere as part of the Sundance Film Festival with a pair of online screenings Jan. 23 and Jan. 25. If you book the world premiere screening, you'll have a window of three hours to watch the first 88-minute film, called Act 1 (Vision), starting at 5.m. PT on Jan. 23; if you book the second screening, you'll have 24 hours to watch the movie starting at 8 a.m. PT on Jan. 25. Tickets for those screenings, which go on sale Thursday, are $20 each -- or $10 if you're between 18 and 25 years old and use a special code revealed Thursday too.

The second chance to watch it early will be in actual theaters on Feb. 10, when the first film will screen in cinemas across the US for one day only.

Then Netflix will release the first film in the series globally for all subscribers to stream on Feb. 16, following up by dropping the subsequent two films weekly. That means the third installment will be available on Feb. 23 and the final one, March 2.

Netflix describes Jeen-yuhs as an "intimate and revealing portrait" filmed over two decades, tracing West's formative days in Chicago to "his life today as a global brand and artist" with never-before-seen footage. Created by filmmakers Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, known as Coodie and Chike, the duo are recurrent collaborators with West. They co-directed his 2003 Through the Wire video as well as one of the three videos made for his 2004 hit Jesus Walks.