Netflix alternative Tubi passes 20 million monthly active users

Tubi

Tubi, a free movie-streaming site, said Monday it surpassed 20 million monthly active users. Customers also watched more than 94 million hours of content on the ad-supported service last month, the company said.

Tubi has more than 15,000 movies and TV shows available on its service. It also has over 200 content partners including Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, MGM and Lionsgate.

"Tubi has made remarkable strides in the first half of the year, further demonstrating the vitality of [ad-supported video on demand] in an environment fatigued by the amount of subscription video options," Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said in a release. "We're excited to provide even more premium content this year."

In January, Tubi said it would spend more than nine figures on content this year to expand its library. The service is currently available in the US and Canada, and can be accessed on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, iOS and Android.