Pioneers of the internet and modern technology on Monday called for the Federal Communications Commission to cancel a vote this week expected to repeal net neutrality rules that protect internet traffic from discrimination.

"You don't understand how the internet works," an open letter posted on Tumblr said. Among the more than 20 tech trailblazers who signed the letter were internet pioneer Vint Cerf, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web.

"The FCC's rushed and technically incorrect proposed order to abolish net neutrality protections without any replacement is an imminent threat to the Internet we worked so hard to create," the letter said. "It should be stopped."

Net neutrality is the principle that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally. Later this week, the FCC is expected to vote on a proposal that would repeal a 2015 net neutrality order. Supporters of those current rules say they ensure broadband providers don't abuse their power as gatekeepers to the internet, but FCC Chairman Ajit Pai objects to the legal framework that the current rules are based on.

Monday's letter criticized the proposal itself for being based on "flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of internet technology." It also blasted the FCC for failing to hold an open public meeting on the measure and for failures of the commission's online comment system.

