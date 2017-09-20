Nest is unveiling a host of new smart home products at an event in San Francisco.

Like sister company Google, Nest is a division of the Alphabet company. The search giant has also scheduled an event for Oct. 4, at which new Pixel phones and Google Home smart speakers are expected to be announced.

Follow the Twitter stream from our staff on the ground in SF, including Rich Brown and Megan Wollerton.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

