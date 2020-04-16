MSI is having a sale -- save $200 on select gaming laptops and a desktop

If you're shopping for a gaming system, you'll probably consider MSI. Along with brands like Alienware, Asus and Razer, MSI is a formidable manufacturer that makes several appearances in CNET's roundup of the fastest and most powerful gaming laptops we've tested. Right now there are a handful of MSI systems on sale for $200 off. We've rounded them up for you below.

MSI This MSI GF63 comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H running at 2.6GHz and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. The 15.6-inch display is backed with an IPS panel that pushes 1,920x1,080 pixels around the screen at full HD. You also get 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's currently selling at Abt for $200 off the regular price of $1,099.

MSI Under the hood of this Alpha 15 you'll find an AMD Ryzen 7 second-generation 3750H processor running at 2.3GHz paired with a Radeon RX 5500M GPU. The laptop has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The 15.6-inch full HD display (1,920x1,080 pixels) has an IPS panel running at a fast 120Hz. It's selling for $100 off at Newegg, but also qualifies for an additional $100 discount when you complete the bundled rebate.

MSI This desktop gaming PC is equipped with a 3.6GHz Intel Core i7-9700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU. It also has 16GB of RAM and a single 1TB SSD. The Infinite X Plus has a built-in handle in case you need to travel with it, and RGB lighting to show off its innards. Ordinarily $1,949, you can get it now at B&H for $1,749.