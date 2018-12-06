MoviePass will give less restrictive, more expensive plans a try in 2019

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

In its continuing struggle to remain a viable business and stave off rivals, movie-subscription firm MoviePass has "experimented" with its pricing and plans so often that it's confusing all of its customers. It looks like 2019 may offer more of the same, as the company greets the new year with two new plans that return some of the features and movie options it had to drop in 2018 due to its precipitous financial state, albeit at higher prices.

In addition to the existing "choose from our special selection of movies for $9.95 a month" plan, now dubbed "Select", in the new year MoviePass will be introducing two new options, both continuing the three-movies-a-month tradition: All Access, starting at $14.95 a month ($17.95 or $19.95 in some regions), which lets you select from any regular 2D movie and any showtime, and the Red Carpet plan, starting at $19.95 a month ($21.95 or $24.95 in some regions), which throws the choice of one IMAX or RealD 3D movie into the mix as one of your three.

MoviePass is running introductory pricing discounts for both at the moment, starting at about $10 and $12.50 per month for a single subscription or two-plus subscriptions for around $8.33 and $11.67.

It's not clear what the regional pricing triggers are or where they apply; the FAQ explaining it is no longer available. We reached out to MoviePass for clarification on it, but didn't immediately hear back.