MoviePass just limited 'unlimited' movie watching in a huge way

MoviePass

Bad news for all of you who're angling to binge-watch Avengers: Infinity War in theaters this weekend using your MoviePass app.

The $9.95 monthly subscription service, known for letting you watch as many movies in participating theaters as you want, just added a big, fat limit to its terms: You can now watch the same movie only once, not over and over again.

The company's support website says:

We recently updated our Terms of Service to reflect that MoviePass subscribers are only permitted to see a select movie in theaters once with your MoviePass. We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!

MoviePass didn't immediately respond when we asked why the company made the change.

Via Android Central