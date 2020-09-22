Molekule opens preorders for new Air Pro air purifier

Molekule

Molekule is offering preorders for its new Air Pro purifier starting today. Although the price tag is set at $1,200 per unit, an introductory discount of $200 will be applied to a limited number of early preorders. Molekule says orders should be filled as early as mid-October.

The Air Pro purifier boasts a number of upgrades compared with previous Molekule models, according the company. The new air cleaner delivers three times better airflow than its previous consumer devices (a particular pain point for the original Molekule Air and Air Mini Plus). In addition, it includes a particle sensor, a six-speed manual mode and two automatic protection modes.

Read more: The best air purifiers for 2020

Molekule's photoelectrochemical oxidation, or PECO for short, air purifying technology put it on the map when it launched its first air cleaner in 2017. After early acclaim, however, Molekule faced mounting criticism over the efficacy of its products. In 2020, Molekule followed recommendations by the Better Business Bureau to retract most of its advertising claims.

Although our assessment of Molekule's Air Mini was fairly negative, Molekule has found an audience thanks to its eye-catching design and unique PECO technology, which the company claims "destroy[s] pollutants," as opposed to capturing them like more traditional HEPA filters do.

Molekule's most recent air cleaner, the Air Pro RX, received classification from the Food and Drug Association as a Class II medical device. While the Pro RX targeted hospitals and medical settings, the Air Pro appears to be intended more for professional offices, lobbies and other large spaces.