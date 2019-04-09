Mitch McConnell: Democrats' Net neutrality bill is 'dead on arrival' in Senate

Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, told reporters on Tuesday that the net neutrality bill Democrats are pushing through the House is "dead on arrival" in the Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote later today on the Save the Internet Act, which is the Democrats' proposal to restore Obama-era net neutrality protections that were repealed in 2017. It's expected to pass the Democrat-controlled House.

McConnell was asked by reporters about whether the Senate would consider the bill once it passes. He indicated it would not, according to several tweets from reporters. McConnell's office confirmed the comment.

The Save the Internet Act restores rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission in 2015. These rules would ban internet service providers from blocking or throttling access to the internet. And they would prevent ISPs from charging companies extra to deliver their online faster to consumers. The Democrats' bill restores these rules and also restores the FCC's authority to regulate and oversee broadband networks.

The Republican-led FCC dismantled the rules in 2017, arguing the net neutrality regulation heavy handed and discouraged investment. In the same order repealing the rules, the FCC also abdicated much of its authority for policing broadband networks to the Federal Trade Commission.

The bill was always expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority. That said, Democrats were able to pass a Congressional Review Act resolution in the Senate last year that would've repealed the FCC's order to dismantle the 2015 rules. But now it looks like the issue won't even come to a vote in the Senate.

Even if the bill were voted on in the Senate and got enough votes to pass, it would still need the signature of President Donald Trump. On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget sent out a statement saying it would White House aides advising Trump to veto Dems' net neutrality bill HR 1644, the "Save the Internet Act."