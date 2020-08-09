Microsoft's cheaper next-gen console named Xbox Series S, leak shows

Microsoft

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console will be hitting store shelves later this year, we know this. But recent months have seen rumors swirl around a less powerful, less expensive version. The cheaper console is said to carry the codename Xbox Lockhart.

But leaked packaging for a next-gen Xbox controller, discovered on sale by a Reddit user, shows its official name will be the Xbox Series S. The packaging notes that the controller works on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iOS devices.

Reddit user Zakk_exe

The user, Zakk_exe, claims to have bought it on OfferUp for $35, and that it came with a code for Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

If the the leak is accurate, it would be the second one to beset the Xbox console. The existence of a second next-gen Xbox that would launch alongside the more powerful Series X was made known thanks to leaked developer notes in June.

We may not have to wait long for the Series S to be made official. Microsoft will reportedly unveil the console late August. It follows comments made by Phil Spencer, vice president of gaming at Microsoft, that the company will unveil more details about the Series X in August.

Neither Microsoft or Sony have announced pricing for their next-gen consoles. Like Microsoft, Sony will have two variations of its PlayStation 5 hardware. There'll be a standard unit, and a cheaper, digital-only console with no disc drive.