Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X will run in 4K at 60 fps, have ray tracing

The next-gen Forza Motorsport game looks stunning.

The next entry in the Forza Motorsport racing game series has been announced for Xbox Series X.

The short trailer heavily featured the Apollo IE hypercar seen here.

Developer Turn 10 Studios says the new Forza will run in 4K at 60 fps, and it will feature ray tracing tech for gorgeous lighting and surfaces.

The car models look detailed and realistic.

In the trailer, we see a team preparing for a race at the Laguna Seca track.

It seems like players may be able to create their own race teams.

While there was no actual gameplay in the trailer, the racing looked intense.

The new Forza Motorsport is still in "early development."

Keep swiping to see more screenshots from the trailer.

