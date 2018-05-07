Microsoft to show off Your Phone app for Windows 10 at Build

Enlarge Image Microsoft

Microsoft is launching a new app to allow you to access your phone from within Windows so that you can send and receive messages, notifications and photos across your mobile devices. It sounds similar to the way iOS and MacOS devices work, but Microsoft's solution will embrace other platforms, such as Android and iOS.

it's not a new concept, but we're hoping Microsoft manages some deeper integration than third-party utilities have provided thus far.

The app won't be widely available yet; it's just rolling out to members of the Windows Insider Program now, so unless it's really buggy we can expect to get it by the time Microsoft ships the next Windows 10 update (code-named 'Redstone 5'. It will be available through the Windows Store.

Microsoft plans to discuss it during the second-day keynote of Microsoft's Build developer conference, tomorrow starting at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.