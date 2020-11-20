CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 restocks The Mandalorian recap Black Friday for streaming devices Black Friday deal for Nintendo Switch bundle Google Doodle for Benoit Mandelbrot Amazon's Black Friday deals Black Friday AirPods deals

Microsoft Teams free all-day video calling beats Zoom's Thanksgiving gift

It's offering free 24-hour video calling until further notice.

Listen
- 00:44
microsoft-logo-laptop-3802

Microsoft wants get people using Teams for video calling over the holiday season.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Zoom already revealed it'll drop its 40-minute meeting time limit for Thanksgiving, but Microsoft Teams is going a step further by offering free all-day video calling, as previously reported by The Verge. You can share meeting invites with people who don't have Teams installed, the company noted Thursday. 

"To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified," it wrote in a blog post.

Read more: Microsoft Teams: How to change your background to whatever you want

Zoom and other video chatting apps have felt essential in 2020, when working from home and communicating virtually became the norm under coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. Zoom's user base increased from 10 million in December to 300 million in April, the FTC reported.