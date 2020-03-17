Microsoft Stores to shut globally due to coronavirus concerns

NurPhoto/GETTY

Apple last week announced it was shutting all of its Apple Stores throughout the US in order to help curb the coronavirus' spread. Now, Microsoft is following suite. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it's closing all Microsoft Stores around the globe.

"All Microsoft Store locations are currently closed until further notice due to COVID-19 health concerns," read a statement, issued via Twitter. "We know families, remote workers and businesses are under unique pressure at this time, and we are still here to serve you online at microsoft.com"

For the safety of our customers and employees, we are closing all global Microsoft Store locations, effective immediately. For help, please visit https://t.co/tzwDaQSY0k. pic.twitter.com/KjMr8TQh3y — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) March 17, 2020

Microsoft has 83 Stores throughout the world, according to its site, with the overwhelming majority, 73, being in the US. Their closures follow President Donald Trump advising citizens in the US to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Last week Apple announced it was closing its around the world until March 27. But on Tuesday it raised further defenses, making those closures indefinite. Apple's shutdowns don't apply to China, where stores closed in late January but have now all re-opened Apple in late January closed its stores in China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The stores are now all opened, and they won't be included in the new round of closures.

With West Virginia reporting its first case of coronavirus, COVID-19 has now spread to all 50 states in the US. On Tuesday Trump promised he's "going big," preparing to ask for an $850 billion aid package to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration wants to get emergency funds in Americans' pockets "immediately."

Along with avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, Trump on Monday advised US citizens to avoid discretionary travel like shopping trips, as well as bars, restaurants and food courts. If you're after food, Trump insists you use drive-through and pickup options instead.