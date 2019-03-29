Microsoft says its Windows 10 October 2018 update is now ready

Getty Images

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is finally ready... in 2019. After a long, bumpy road, Win 10 version 1809 is launching next month, Microsoft says.

"Based on the data and the feedback we've received from consumers, [manufacturers], [software vendors], partners and commercial customers, Windows 10 version 1809 has transitioned to broad deployment," the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Version 1809 was first announced last August during IFA 2018. The update was meant to replace version 1803. The free update boasted an improved screenshot experience, the Your Phone app, the SwiftKey keyboard for touch, and more. The rollout screeched to a halt in October after users began reporting missing files after the update.

Microsoft patched the bug and attempted another rollout later that month, but only to Windows Insiders. Most recently, the company tried to make running its OS easier by automatically uninstalling a failed Windows 10 update.

