Microsoft reportedly developing its own chips for the Surface lineup

Microsoft is working on a home-made chip to power its Surface line of computers, according to a Bloomberg News report Friday. This is in addition to the software giant exploring processor designs for its server computers running Microsoft's cloud services, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

It's part of a bid to end reliance on Intel's chips, the report said. It's using Arm designs for the datacenter processor, Bloomber's sources said.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple also recently unveiled its line of home-made M1 processors for MacBooks in its own move away from Intel.