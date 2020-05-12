Microsoft Outlook will soon predict what you're going to type next

Mircosoft

Writing and replying to emails in Outlook will soon be a little easier. Microsoft plans to add a predictive text feature, similar to Gmail's Smart Compose, to Outlook.com and Outlook on the web that will offer suggestions while you type.

Outlook users will be able to accept suggestions by pressing tab or the right arrow key, according to a support document, which was spotted earlier by The Verge. Email writers can also ignore the suggestions by continuing to type and the suggested text will disappear. The company is also reportedly to be working on a send later feature for Outlook that will let email writers schedule when to send an email.

Microsoft plans to release the predictive text update later this month, according to its feature roadmap, while the send later feature is expected to arrive at the end of June.