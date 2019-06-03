Microsoft dual-screen Surface is a reality, says report

Gizmodo

Microsoft reportedly has a dual-screen Surface prototype up and running.

The Windows maker recently demoed a dual-screen Surface internally, according to a report Monday from The Verge. Going by the codename Centaurus, the new device is said to likely use the company's Windows Lite OS, which is a slimmed down, dual-screen version of Windows designed to compete against Google's Chrome OS.

First news of Centaurus came in December 2018. It was reportedly set to replace an earlier concept for a foldable dual-screen pocket-sized folding device codenamed Andromeda, which was shelved by the Microsoft in late 2018.

Back in 2009, Microsoft developed a dual-screen tablet called the Courier that was set to go up against the Apple iPad, but it was canceled and eventually replaced by the Surface.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.