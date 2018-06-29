In 2011, CNET reported the inside story of how Microsoft killed its Courier slate -- an innovative dual-screen tablet design that imagined the future of the PC.
Now, after months of rumors and patent applications, The Verge claims it's seen an internal Microsoft document that confirms a new pocketable, dual-screen Microsoft Surface tablet is not only on the way, but will look identical to the the 3D renders you can see above and below from designer David Breyer.
According to The Verge, this is how Microsoft describes the project internally: "It's a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience."
Thurrott.com's Brad Sams previously reported the "Andromeda" device was scheduled to be released in 2018 -- this year.
We can't independently confirm the report, and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
But we do know Microsoft has been attempting to patent fancy hinges that could be used for a device like this, and that its patent illustrations resemble the renders you see above -- and that PC manufacturers are starting to push dual-screen devices as the future once more.
Discuss: This is Microsoft's secret folding Surface handheld, according to a report
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.