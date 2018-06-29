This is Microsoft's secret folding Surface handheld, according to a report

Enlarge Image David Breyer (@D_Breyer), screenshot by CNET

In 2011, CNET reported the inside story of how Microsoft killed its Courier slate -- an innovative dual-screen tablet design that imagined the future of the PC.

Now, after months of rumors and patent applications, The Verge claims it's seen an internal Microsoft document that confirms a new pocketable, dual-screen Microsoft Surface tablet is not only on the way, but will look identical to the the 3D renders you can see above and below from designer David Breyer.

I forgot 1 image 😂 makes it easier to understand that the displays wrap around the inner edge pic.twitter.com/mdtcOjBXET — David Breyer (@D_Breyer) December 18, 2017

According to The Verge, this is how Microsoft describes the project internally: "It's a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience."

Thurrott.com's Brad Sams previously reported the "Andromeda" device was scheduled to be released in 2018 -- this year.

We can't independently confirm the report, and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

USPTO

But we do know Microsoft has been attempting to patent fancy hinges that could be used for a device like this, and that its patent illustrations resemble the renders you see above -- and that PC manufacturers are starting to push dual-screen devices as the future once more.