Microsoft adding text predictions to Word next month

The feature will work like Google Docs' Smart Compose.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Text prediction can make typing a lot faster.

 Gabriel Sama/CNET

Microsoft is planning to roll out text prediction support to Word in March, according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap. Text predictions in Word, spotted earlier by tech news website Neowin, will work similarly to Smart Compose in Google Docs. Text prediction uses machine learning to predict the word or phrase the author needs to type next for quicker text composition. 

When text predictions are turned on in Microsoft, suggestions will appear in gray font. To accept, the user would press the Tab key or reject it by pressing Esc. Text predictions can also be turned off completely. 

CNET reached out to Microsoft for more information we'll update when we hear back. 