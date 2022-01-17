Marvel's Moon Knight drops a thrilling first trailer

Marvel

The first trailer for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight dropped on Monday, giving us a better look at Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and his alter ego. It's one of several MCU Phase 4 shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022.

In the comics, Spector is a former mercenary who becomes a conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu and takes on the name Moon Knight. He also suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and it seems like the same will be true of his MCU counterpart.

The series also stars Ethan Hawke as a cult leader-type figure and will run for six episodes. We got a glimpse of the show in November, but Monday's trailer showed more footage of Spector apparently missing parts of his memory and seeing frightening monsters. We also hear more of Isaac using his British accent.

The biggest reveal is a clear look at Spector in his Moon Knight form. "Embrace the chaos," he's told by a mysterious, creepy voice.

The MCU dominated Disney's streaming service in 2021 with five series launching throughout the year. It seems like 2022 will be similarly packed, with Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, What If …? Season 2, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Secret Invasion expected to drop.

Moon Knight hits Disney Plus March 30, keeping the regular Wednesday slot for Marvel shows.