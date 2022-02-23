Marvel Series From Netflix Will Join Disney Plus In Canada

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Marvel TV series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher and The Defenders will be joining Disney Plus in Canada on March 16, reports showing a press release from Disney said Wednesday. The news comes as those shows were recently revealed to be finally leaving Netflix at the end of February.

Those MCU series were produced during pre-Disney Plus days, so they were made for Netflix. The TV shows were all canceled by Netflix by 2018, with the rights reverting back to Disney on Feb. 28.

No word yet on whether the shows will be joining Disney Plus in the US -- but it's worth noting that they contain mature content. In Canada, Disney Plus has the "Star" section, which includes MA and R content, whereas in the US, Disney-owned streaming service Hulu provides access to the more mature content like Deadpool, rather than the family-friendly Disney Plus app.

Despite appearing on Netflix, the series are considered canon; Charlie Cox's Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as did Daredevil villain Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus.

Marvel's Moon Knight, the latest MCU series, is arriving on Disney Plus on March 30.

Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.