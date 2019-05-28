The countdown begins for the final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones on Netflix. Marvel Entertainment posted the season three Jessica Jones trailer on Twitter Tuesday. The post cryptically said, "Sometimes not even 'heroes' can save themselves."
Netflix verified the show's third, and final, season in April. The streaming service axed its Marvel-live action shows, including Jessica Jones in February.
Krysten Ritter plays Jessica Jones, a private investigator with superhuman strength with a penchant for bourbon. She is aided by her best friend and adoptive sister Trish (Rachael Taylor) and a powerful attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss).
11 TV shows to watch after Game of Thrones ends: Need to fill your Game of Thrones void? These shows might do the trick.
Devilish David Tennant is a hell of lot of fun in Good Omens: Apocalyptic new miniseries adapts Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book.
Discuss: Marvel's Jessica Jones: Dark final season hits Netflix June 14
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.