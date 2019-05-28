CNET también está disponible en español.

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Dark final season hits Netflix June 14

Marvel's Jessica Jones trailer teases a dark finale.

Jessica Jones is back for a final season.

 David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The countdown begins for the final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones on Netflix. Marvel Entertainment posted the season three Jessica Jones trailer on Twitter Tuesday. The post cryptically said, "Sometimes not even 'heroes' can save themselves." 

Netflix verified the show's third, and final, season in April. The streaming service axed its Marvel-live action shows, including Jessica Jones in February. 

Krysten Ritter plays Jessica Jones, a private investigator with superhuman strength with a penchant for bourbon. She is aided by her best friend and adoptive sister Trish (Rachael Taylor) and a powerful attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss). 

