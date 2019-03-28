March Madness 2019: Listen live for free with Google Assistant

Google

March Madness has reached the Sweet Sixteen and while Google doesn't have a good answer when you ask, "WTF was I thinking with this bracket?", it will help you listen live to the remaining games.

Using Google Assistant you can stream live audio of all the final rounds for free through a smart speaker or smart display. Just ask, "Hey Google, play NCAA March Madness on Westwood One," and you'll get the live broadcast as well as analysis from the network's basketball experts.

You can also ask Google Assistant for scores, schedules and news.

Note, too, the rest of the tournament is free to watch as well. Here's when and where to see the games.