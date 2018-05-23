Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Malaysians are coming together to try and satisfy the police's sweet tooth.

A campaign called #chocs4cops was launched Sunday calling for Malaysians to give chocolates to their local police officers, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The campaign came about after the country's former prime minister Najib Razak alleged that police "helped themselves to food and chocolates in the refrigerator" when they raided his family's properties.

Statement by ex-PM Najib Razak's lawyer:

- Najib disappointed at "indiscriminate manner" in which items were seized at Pavilion Residences

- Accuses police of helping themselves to food, chocolates & demanding meals be prepared for them

- Publicity has caused "acute humiliation" pic.twitter.com/3HHSSwUSYG — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 19, 2018

Folks, in light of the complaints made against our police force for eating chocolates in some fridge somewhere, let's... Posted by Siti Kasim on Sunday, May 20, 2018

The raids were conducted as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal involving Razak, who was accused of diverting and laundering billions from the state investment fund through shell companies and bank accounts located in numerous countries around the world. 284 boxes containing luxury handbags, watches, jewellery, cash of various denominations and other valuables were collected from the searches.

"When [the complaint] came out, I really felt strongly about that," Siti Kasim, the lawyer behind the campaign, told the publication.

"My instinct was, 'what a meanie,' you know? You want to complain about someone eating your chocolate? I mean, how ridiculous. To me, it is a very stupid thing to cry over," she added.

The event has received interest from over 2,000 people. Delivery of the chocolates are expected to be made to police stations this Saturday between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

If the allegations are true, this would be unprofessional behavior on the part of the police, as some Twitter users have pointed out. But other Malaysians are having a whale of a time making digs at the former government:

You eat our money. We eat your chocs. #chocs4cops 😎 — Corey Luke (@coreylukes) May 23, 2018

so sweet, literally. #chocs4cops imagine if the police took some other food. so many marketing plans can be made! https://t.co/FJO8kJ3GYY — Ibnu Aswan (@ibnuaswan) May 22, 2018

Seriously i wouldn't blame the cops. They have been burdened with guilt and remorse for having to do all the "dirty" jobs under the previous gomen. They steal a couple of chocs from the head of that previous gomen n ppl making big fuss abt it. Ridiculous! #chocs4cops — Eezi Shah (@schmeezi) May 23, 2018

Must be an expensive chocolate brand if it made the headlines. — Muhammad Faiz (@faizyunus) May 23, 2018

"[The chocolates] were important to my client, who told me to include that in the statement," Harpal Singh Grewal, Razak's lawyer who filed the initial complaint, told Reuters, saying he wasn't aware what type of chocolates Razak was concerned about.

Now Playing: Watch this: Biggest social media moments of 2017

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.