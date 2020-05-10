Make restaurant-quality steak at home with a sous vide cooker that's $65 off right now

Anova

Recently, Cheapskate Rick made his own sous vide at home for the first time and he was so blown away by the experience that words failed him. I'm not exaggerating. I've been doing the sous vide thing for a decade now, and I know how wonderful a water immersion medium-rare steak can that's perfectly seared at the end can be. Recently, I told you about a deal on the Anova Wi-Fi enabled sous vide machine that could save you $40 off the retail price, but right now I can do even better. Through tomorrow, you can get the at Best Buy. That's $65 off the regular price of $200.

Sous vide isn't difficult, but there's no practical way to DIY it -- you really need a sous vide machine since it lets you keep a pot of water at a precision temperature. But if you have one, it's the easiest cooking experience imaginable; toss your steak in a plastic bag, drop it in a pot of water, and let the Anova control the temperature for an hour while it circulates the water. And the timing isn't critical. You can leave it in for two hours and the steak will still be awesome. When it's done, sear both sides of the steak in a pan or on the grill, and you have a mouth-watering $50 steak experience for $8.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Wi-Fi version of the Precision cooker, but we have written about the original Precision Cooker as well as various other Anova models extensively. I can confirm it's an excellent product that makes great steak (and chicken, fish and vegetables) easily.

While we're in the kitchen, another interesting deal caught my eye this morning. Quality knives are always a hot commodity in any kitchen, and Best Buy is offering a great on a solid set right now. You can get a , which is $50 off the regular price.

The knives are made with carbon stainless steel with a modern finish thanks to the matte black titanium. They also feature ergonomic handles with a forefinger rest for comfortable use. The set includes a bread knife, chef's knife, Santoku knife, serrated knife, utility knife and paring knife as well as the storage block. The set has a 4.7-star rating from customers at best Buy, who almost unanimously raved about their quality and value.

