50 super-cool kitchen gadgets you can get for less than $50
The holidays are right around the corner, which means that if you haven't started shopping for gifts, you need to. Even if you're on a budget this year, you can still give presents to everyone on your nice list. We have found a ton of frugal finds, for everyone from your mom to your co-workers.
These super-cool kitchen gadgets aren't just for the amateur chefs and bakers in your life. They'll be appreciated by anyone with a kitchen space, and there are even a few gizmos perfect for someone without one. The best part is, they're all under $50 and won't break the bank.
So whether you're buying your uncle a rapid egg cooker that can feed all your cousins, or a spaghetti-measuring tool for your single sib who just hasn't yet mastered cooking for one, you'll be balling on a budget.
Note that if we quote a user review, we've checked that they're marked "Verified Purchase" so, as best we can tell, they're a real person who paid for the product.
Published:
Self-leveling measuring cups
Never dirty a knife (or your fingers) getting that cup of flour nice and even, thanks to these self-leveling measuring cups.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Electric wine opener
Now it won't matter that you don't know how to use a butterfly corkscrew. This electric wine opener is rechargeable and can open up to 30 bottles with a single charge, making it the perfect gadget for parties.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Electric griddle
This affordable griddle received high marks from buyers for its nonstick surface. Plus, it has a control master that maintains steady heat so you don't have to worry about the surface getting too hot (or burning your pancakes).
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Mini-waffle maker
"This silly little thing is perfect," wrote one verified-purchase reviewer on Amazon. "It is so simple that it works almost solely because of that. The nonstick surface really is nonstick. Kind of critical with a waffle maker, so the waffles come off clean without scraping and scrubbing."
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Food processor
This machine has more than 9,000 customer ratings. "Appliances like this prove that you don't always have to spend a lot of money for quality products!" wrote one enthusiastic (and verified) Amazon reviewer.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Hand-powered food chopper
This hand-powered food chopper is perfect for prep when you don't have a ton of space (or power outlets). "This has become one of my favorite kitchen gadgets. It is easy to store, easy to use and easy to clean," wrote a verified-purchase Amazon reviewer.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Wine chilling stick
Stop putting ice cubes in your wine glass and start putting this wine-chilling stick into your bottles instead. This stainless-steel chilling rod -- which you store in the freezer -- comes with a drip-free pouring spout as well as a stopper to keep your wine fresh, while also keeping it cold.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Cheese-melting pan
Everything is better with cheese. Now you can add it to all your dishes with this kitchen gadget. Reviewers say it can hold up to two slices of cheese at a time and is easy to clean and store after use.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Cookie press
"After literally decades of trying different cookie presses, Oxo has offered the best cookie press, period," said one verified-purchase Amazon reviewer. This dishwasher-safe cookie press includes a nonslip base so you get the perfect shape every time and comes with 12 different patterns to choose from.
Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Electric pepper mill
Now you can have freshly ground pepper on your meals without having to grind the corns yourself. This battery-operated gadget is suited for black and white pepper, coarse sea salt and other solid grain seasonings.