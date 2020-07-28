MacKenzie Bezos donates $1.7 billion to Black, LGBTQ and public health groups

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

MacKenzie Bezos, the world's 13th richest person, said Tuesday she's given away close to $1.7 billion since last year.

Bezos last May, just before her divorce to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was finalized, joined the Giving Pledge, an agreement among some of the world's wealthiest people to donate at least half their money to charity in their lifetimes or in their wills. Her ex-husband, the world's richest person, is notably absent from this group, but he has substantially increased his charitable work over the past two years.

She said Tuesday she's donated to 116 organizations, after working with a team of non-profit advisers since last fall to identify the right causes. These groups include Black, LGBTQ and public health organizations, including Transgender Law Center, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), Howard University, Hispanic Scholarship Fund and Black Girls Code. Unless these organizations' leaders requested otherwise, the donations were given upfront and with no strings attached to allow these groups to spend the money however they thought was best.

"Though this work is ongoing and will last for years," she wrote on Medium on Tuesday, "I'm posting an update today because my own reflection after recent events revealed a dividend of privilege I'd been overlooking: the attention I can call to organizations and leaders driving change."

About her commitment to giving, she added: "A civilization this imbalanced is not only unjust, but also unstable."

MacKenzie Bezos said Tuesday she has a new last name, Scott, her middle name, though she didn't clarify whether this was a legal name change. Her Twitter account still says Bezos.

The timing of Bezos' announcement is notable. She tends to avoid public statements and had last tweeted more than a year ago, about her divorce. The update on her giving comes just a day before Jeff Bezos will go before a Congressional committee to talk about antitrust concerns at Amazon and other Big Tech companies.

She her divorce was finalized last July, Bezos was worth about $38 billion. She's now worth just over $60 billion, thanks to the huge growth of Amazon's stock. Her ex-husband, worth $114 billion last July, is now with just over $180 billion, according to Bloomberg. Their wealth comes almost entirely from their holdings of Amazon stock.

Jeff Bezos had been criticized for years for failing to donate much of his money to charity. In 2018, he started to change that by creating the Day One charitable fund, with an initial investment of $2 billion. This year, he followed up that giving with a $10 billion pledge to fight climate change. Despite these efforts, he is still often criticized for not giving away a larger percentage of his massive wealth.

Here is the list MacKenzie Bezos posted on Medium of the types of organizations that received funding. The full list of individual organizations are in the Medium post: