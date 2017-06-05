What's new with the 2017 MacBooks: tl;dr edition

1:27 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Apple's 2017 WWDC keynote was chock full of big news -- everything from new iPad Pros, new iMacs and even its new HomePod speaker, in addition to the usual overhauls of its Mac, iOS and Watch OS operating systems.

In fact, the company also refreshed nearly its entire laptop line -- albeit with just a spec bump. The MacBooks are getting 7th generation Intel "Kaby Lake" processors in place of the 6th generation Skylake chips found in the previous models. The new MacBooks are faster across the board, with new top turbo speed of 4.1GHz for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which is 300MHz faster than last year's model. The top-line Pro models also get more robust graphics, topping out with a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 560 for the 15-inch model.

Sarah Tew/CNET

For better or worse, the MacBooks are otherwise pretty much unchanged from their predecessors: same enclosures, same keyboards, same ports, same trackpads, same screens and same battery life.

There are a handful of tiny changes across the board, however, so here's a product by product rundown of each model's minor differences from the 2016 models, along with a comparison chart underneath.

12-inch MacBook

New Kaby Lake CPU (still Core M, not Core i)



50% faster SSD storage



16GB RAM option, up from 8GB only

It still has only one USB-C port

13-inch MacBook Pro (no Touch Bar)

New Kaby Lake CPU



Price drop (with a catch): Now starts at $1,299 instead of $1,499



But that's with just 128GB; the 256GB version remains at $1,499

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

New Kaby Lake CPU



15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

New Kaby Lake CPU



Improved graphics on baseline model



13-inch MacBook Air

1.8 GHz Core i5 Broadwell CPU on baseline model, up from 1.6 GHz version



What about the older 2015 MacBook Pros?