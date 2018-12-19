Lovot is Japan's effort to spread love via robots

Grrov

A Japanese robotics company unveiled a creation designed simply to love you on Tuesday.

Groove X's Lovot, whose name is a combination of "love" and "robot," has been in development for three years and looks more like a plush toy than a robot.

The temperature-based camera sitting on its head is used to track motion and body language, while its soft covering hides sensors that detect your touch. Its big expressive eyes even have dilating pupils.

Lovot moves around on two wheels and wiggles its cute little arms -- which are actually more like wings.

"The Lovot is not a useful robot that will do tasks for human beings," Groove X noted in a release. "It begs for attention and gets in the way of those it lives with, and at times will shy away from people it does not know. It is adorable just by being there."

A bit like a delicate pet or Sony's robot dog Aibo then.

But Lovot can also transmit live footage from the camera on its head. This allows it to serve as a surveillance device or baby monitor and track how much sleep you're getting. It doesn't require a constant internet connection either. But it'll need to get online for software updates, application linkage and data backup.

"Though it is not alive, Lovot is warm," the company said, with a suggestion that you should hug the little bot.

Lovot is being sold in pairs for 598,000 yen (around $5,300, £4,210 or AU$7,400) initially, and should start getting in owners' way and warming their hearts around fall or winter 2019. Single units will be available for 349,000 yen in 2020. Those looking for Lovot's companionship can preorder one now.

