Two new members just joined the iPad accessory family.
Logitech just announced a $49 Apple Pencil alternative called Crayon, and a $99 rugged case for Apple's iPad. Both are aimed at kids, both inside and outside of the classroom.
The accessories are part of Apple's push to regain ground in school classrooms while also giving its iPad business some much-needed momentum. Apple hopes that its new 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil support will help push out Google's lower-priced Chromebooks, which have become popular with students.
Our team is running to the demo room to go hands-on. Check back for our photos, impressions and Logitech Crayon updates.
