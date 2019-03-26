CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tablets

Logitech Crayon now works with more iPads, thanks to iOS 12.2

A $70 Pencil alternative might be the best universal iPad stylus of the moment.

17-logitech-crayon-and-rugged-combo-2-keyboard-for-ipad

The Crayon is fast and responsive, and it works across iPads now.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

My favorite little non-Apple iPad stylus is the Logitech Crayon. It doesn't have pressure sensitivity, but it's fast, responsive and supports tilt...and doesn't require Bluetooth pairing. The Crayon was only compatible with the 9.7 inch iPad last year, but iOS 12.2 has added support for Crayon to other iPads, too.

I just downloaded iOS 12.2 and tried Crayon with the new iPad Mini and the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, and it works just fine. Logitech confirmed to CNET that the Crayon officially works with the new iPad Air and iPad Mini, the 9.7-inch iPad and last year's iPad Pros... in other words, all the iPads Apple currently sells. (I haven't tested on older models.)

The Logitech Crayon ($70) costs less than the Apple Pencil, and unlike the new and old Apple Pencils, you can use it across Lightning and USB-C iPads (it charges via a standard Lightning cable).

As a result, this might be the most universal and affordable iPad stylus of the moment.

Originally published March 25, 1:36 p.m. PT
Update, March 26: Adds that Logitech confirmed compatibility across other iPad models.

How to mirror an Android device on your TV: It's simple using Chromecast.

We could see new iPads at a March Apple event: There's two possible dates for Apple's next big launch.

Apple

Next Article: Apple Arcade wants to become the Xbox and PlayStation of mobile gaming