Light up your nightstand with this $34 smart lamp

Aukey

Can you turn your bedside lamp on and off from across the room, or adjust its brightness and color temperature with just a tap? If not, it sounds like your lamp isn't pulling its weight and you should replace it with a smarter, more attentive model. You know, like the Aukey Smart Table Lamp. It's a charming little bedside light that can also save you a few dollars. Right now you can on Amazon using promo code DK2SXWKZ. Usually $43, the code drops the price down to $34.39.

This lamp connects to your Wi-Fi network and can be controlled via a smartphone app or voice commands to Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also control the lamp directly using its touch-sensitive top. You can control the brightness and color temperature -- vary it from a warm 3,000K at bedtime to a cool 6,000K when you're trying to concentrate and read or get work done at your laptop.

If you prefer to go a bit psychedelic, you can opt for the RGB mode and let the lamp display a rainbow of colors instead. The lamp can cycle through its 256-color palette or you can stop on any specific color you like.

Now playing: Watch this: Hacks@Home: How to get started with smart light bulbs

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.