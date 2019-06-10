CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Lenovo revs ThinkPad P53 with new RTX GPUs and OLED

The company lightens your load for its ThinkPad P series and updates it with this year's tech.

thinkpad-workstation-family-2019-01

The whole family

 Lenovo

Lenovo's jumped on the Quadro RTX 5000 bandwagon, bringing the high-end processor into its ThinkPad P53 and P73 mobile workstations; the P53 especially benefits as it brings a new level of power down to the 15-inch class of laptops

The P53 is also getting an option for a 4K OLED touch display. The OLED panels are making their way into consumer 15-inch laptops, but are a lot rarer in mobile workstations.

Now playing: Watch this: Mac Pro: Everything you need to know
5:40

Lenovo's reduced the weight of the power supplies for most of the new models, but they're still on the heavy side. For instance, the P53 is still over 5 pounds.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 2, the thin and light model, gets the new Quadro T series GPUs, and all three can now be configured with eight-core Intel Core or Xeon processors. Lenovo also brings back a 14-inch model, the P43s.

Price and availability is as follows:

  • P73, available in August starting at $1,849
  • P53, available in July, starting at $1,799
  • P1 Gen 2, available in June, starting at $1,949
  • P53s, available in June, starting at $1,499
  • P43s, available in July, starting at $1,499

Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.

New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 and ThinkPad P72

Next Article: Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive