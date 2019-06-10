Lenovo's jumped on the Quadro RTX 5000 bandwagon, bringing the high-end processor into its ThinkPad P53 and P73 mobile workstations; the P53 especially benefits as it brings a new level of power down to the 15-inch class of laptops.
The P53 is also getting an option for a 4K OLED touch display. The OLED panels are making their way into consumer 15-inch laptops, but are a lot rarer in mobile workstations.
Lenovo's reduced the weight of the power supplies for most of the new models, but they're still on the heavy side. For instance, the P53 is still over 5 pounds.
The ThinkPad P1 Gen 2, the thin and light model, gets the new Quadro T series GPUs, and all three can now be configured with eight-core Intel Core or Xeon processors. Lenovo also brings back a 14-inch model, the P43s.
Price and availability is as follows:
- P73, available in August starting at $1,849
- P53, available in July, starting at $1,799
- P1 Gen 2, available in June, starting at $1,949
- P53s, available in June, starting at $1,499
- P43s, available in July, starting at $1,499
Discuss: Lenovo revs ThinkPad P53 with new RTX GPUs and OLED
