Lenovo laptop deals: Get an IdeaPad Slim 7 for $730, ThinkPad T14s for $1,000 and more

Lenovo is slashing prices on all variety of laptops, from the IdeaPad Slim 7 for home use to business-class ThinkPads, from two-in-one convertible Yogas to high-powered Legion gaming laptops with GeForce RTX graphics. Some models feature coupon codes that give you the employee discount, which amounts to big savings.

You'll find huge price cuts on models from the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 line and the previous X1 Carbon Gen 7 series. Currently, you can get a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for only $1,226 or a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for a reasonable $1,511. One step down from the X1 Carbon line, the ThinkPad T14 is on sale for $900 and the slimmer ThinkPad T14s is priced as low as $1,000. Lenovo's new Yoga 7i and 9i two-in-one convertibles are also both on sale along with our favorite premium business convertible, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. And for gamers, there are high-powered Legion Y540 and Legion 7i gaming laptops on sale, too.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can save more than $1,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKJAN. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted, no code needed. It offers an 8th-gen Core i8 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features 2K (2,560x1,440-pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. This ThinkPad T14 model has a 14-inch screen powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display features 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution but is rated for only 250 nits of brightness, which should suffice for all but the most sun-drenched offices. You can get it for less than $1,000 with code THINKDEAL.

Lenovo The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14 but not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is deeply discounted with code THINKDEAL and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution and 250 nits of brightness.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration is only $959, with no code needed, and features an eighth-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model gives you an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen has a FHD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Lenovo This 14-inch laptop is only 14.9mm thick and weighs a scant 3.1 pounds, according to Lenovo's measurements. That's about as thin and light as a 14-inch laptop gets. Inside, it features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14.1-inch display features a full HD resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can save $210 with code IDEADEAL3.

Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop/tablet is already on sale. It features the same design as the Yoga C740 it replaces but inside received an update to Intel's 11th-gen CPUs. This sale model features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Yoga 7i gets Intel's Evo label, which means that among other things the laptop has oodles of battery life, fast-charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $339 on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminium sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code EmployeePrice8 features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 144Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.

Lenovo The Legion Y540 lacks the aluminum chassis of the higher-end Legion 7i but packs a punch inside its molded-plastic enclosure. You'd be hard-pressed to find GeForce RTX graphics for less than this sales model that lets you save nearly $500 with code EmployeePrice1. It features a 9th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. For storage, you get a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD tandem. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.