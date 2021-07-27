Lego

Marvel's Phase Four has already given us the Disney Plus series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. On Aug. 11, we'll get a first installment of What If...?, an animated show that promises to flip the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe by "reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways," Marvel says.

Lego has previously dreamed up minifigures for notable characters from the Looney Toons cartoons, Harry Potter and the Simpsons. With the release of the new Marvel titles this year, the toy company is answering the call with Lego incarnations of show-inspired characters.

The toy brick company will offer a Lego Minifigures Marvel Studios collection beginning Sept. 1. The set includes 12 limited-edition minifigs based on the four Disney Plus Marvel series mentioned above. If you have your sights set on one character in particular, be prepared to square up with a formidable enemy: mystery bags.

The Lego-fied characters, which you'll acquire at random via mystery bags that contain one each, include The Scarlet Witch, The Vision, Winter Soldier, Monica Rambeau, Captain America, Sylvie and Loki. There will also be figures inspired by the upcoming series What If...?: Captain Carter, T'Challa Star-Lord, Gamora with the Blade of Thanos, Zombie Captain America and Zombie Hunter Spidey. Each mini Marvel character costs $4.99 (£3.49, AU$5.99).

According to Lego, the minifigures are good for collecting, displaying or adding to current playsets. So if you've binged all of Loki or WandaVision and aren't ready to let go of the characters just yet, you may want to try your luck in September.