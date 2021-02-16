LastPass' free service will add a major limitation next month

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're using LastPass as your free password manager, you might find it more restrictive starting March 16. From that date, the free version of the service will only allow you to view and manage passwords on either desktop or mobile, the company said Tuesday.

If you're currently using the service, you'll have to choose one of the two categories. You'll also get three chances to switch between them, so you can figure out which is most useful.

People using the free tier also will lose email customer support beginning May 17. It'll only be available to subscribers of its premium and family tiers.

