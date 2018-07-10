Philips

Refurbished light bulbs? Sounds a little crazy, perhaps, until you realize they're LED bulbs. Because those can last up to 15 years or 15,000 hours, whichever comes first.

That's according to Philips, makers of the popular Hue line of smart-home products. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the refurbished Philips Hue White A19 Bulb Starter Kit for $48.99 with promo code RICKHUE4. New, the same kit runs at least $70.

You get two A19 bulbs (60-watt equivalent) and the Philips Hue Bridge Gen-2. The latter plugs into your router and can drive the full range of Hue products, all of them controlled by app or voice assistant (Alexa, Siri and so on).

As for the bulbs, they don't do colors (others do), but you can dim them six ways from Sunday and set up all manner of timer configurations. Definitely a nice way to jump-start a smart-home lighting system. And they come at a nice price.

