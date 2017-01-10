Social media has all eyes on attorney general nominee's hearing

Photo by CNET

All eyes are on the Senate today as some of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for his White House cabinet go through their confirmation hearings.

People on social media are paying particularly close attention to the hearing for Jeff Sessions, who's up for attorney general. Protesters are still rallying against Trump's choice, as the senator's controversial past raises concerns. On Facebook, people are chatting about Yahoo's identity crisis.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on Tuesday:

Attorney General: Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is under way. He's Trump's pick for the top law enforcement official in the US. The Republican senator from Alabama faced an outcry of protests before his hearing, with his opponents pointing to racist comments Sessions was accused of making in the past and his stance on immigration and voter rights. No KKK was also trending on Twitter because of Sessions' hearing. So far, his hearing has been interrupted by protesters on Capitol Hill.



Backpage: The personals listing website has closed its adult section after a Senate report blasted Backpage, alleging it knowingly helped online sex trafficking. The Senate subcommittee on investigations accused the website of teaching its users how to post "clean" ads for illegal sex trafficking, and helping prostitution and child sex trafficking. The site was trending on Twitter.



Yahoo: After the internet pioneer sells off its customer web business -- including Yahoo Mail and Sports -- the leftovers will have a new name: Altaba. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will also leave the board once the sale to Verizon is completed, as will Yahoo's co-founder David Filo. The news is trending on Facebook as people look back at Mayer's tenure. During her time at the helm, the site suffered two of the largest hacks in web history: one where 1 billion accounts were compromised, and the second with 500 million accounts hit.

#FarewellObama: President Barack Obama will be making his farewell speech Tuesday night, with just 10 days left in the White House. His final address as president has sparked the trending hashtag as people on Twitter look back at the president's legacy from the past eight years.

Razer Inc: The impressive prototypes the company showed off at CES have been stolen, CEO Min-Liang Tan said on his Facebook page. That includes Razer's concept triple-screened laptop. The company is offering a $25,000 reward for any information on its lost gadgets. The theft was trending on Facebook as people are now keeping an eye out for any triple-screened laptops.

