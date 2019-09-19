Jeff Bezos to make announcement on Amazon's sustainability efforts today

Jim Watson/Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday morning is planning to make a significant announcement on Amazon's sustainability practices.

The event, held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, comes just one day before the kickoff of the Global Climate Strike, in which scores of people are expected to protest for greater action to fight climate change. Among those planning to demonstrate Friday are 1,400 Amazon workers organized by the group Amazon Employees For Climate Justice.

Today's 10 a.m. ET press conference won't be livestreamed, but CNET will update this story with any announcements.

Bezos, the world's richest person, has promoted his company's many climate initiatives over the years. Amazon has funded a network of wind and solar farms as part of a long-term goal of powering its global infrastructure with 100% renewable energy.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced a new program called Shipment Zero, with a plan to make 50% of all Amazon shipments net zero carbon by 2030. The company has also worked with Hasbro and others to create product boxes that can by shipped, reducing the need for additional packaging.

But with greater attention on climate change this year, the company has been called on to do more. Hundreds of Amazon employees have already joined the internal climate group. As part of Friday's strike, they're demanding the company stop donating to politicians and lobbying groups who deny the existence of climate change, restrict its work with oil and gas companies and cut down its carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

In all, 1,400 Amazon workers have signed up to walk out of work on Friday to push for more climate actions. The group Microsoft Workers 4 Good said it'll be joining the demonstrations too.

These protests will be part of the broader Global Climate Strike, a student-led movement to be held Sept. 20 to 27 that was sparked by climate activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden. The demonstrations are being held during the United Nations Climate Action Summit, on Sept. 23.