Jack Dorsey says Square may build a hardware Bitcoin wallet

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, on Friday said his digital payments company is considering building a hardware wallet for Bitcoin. If the company goes forward with the project, Dorsey said it will be built "entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community."

Dorsey shared guiding principles for the possible bitcoin wallet in a thread on Twitter and also discussed it during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on Friday.

"We're considering building a non-custodial hardware wallet. And the thing we want to do is make it completely in the open, from all of our software to all of our hardware design would be open sourced," Dorsey said at the conference on Friday. "We want to build it in collaboration with the community."

Square is considering making a hardware wallet for #bitcoin. If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community. We want to kick off this thinking the right way: by sharing some of our guiding principles. — jack (@jack) June 4, 2021

Square already lets people buy and sell the digital coin via its Cash app. Dorsey, who has been a vocal advocate of bitcoin, said Square is likely to start work on a bitcoin wallet "some time very soon."

Bitcoin wallets are software programs used to store cryptocurrency and have a private key for security. Hardware wallets are considered the most secure since they store bitcoins in a physical device that can be plugged into a computer or phone.

